Editors' Choice: 10 best golf products and equipment we reviewed in 2025

From golf's hot new fashions to the latest clubs, we tested every piece of golf gear and accessories we could get our hands on this year.
Tim Gavrich
jasondeeganga.jpg
,
2025-best-products-collage.png
Our favorite golf products of 2025 covered the full spectrum of price and on- and off-course utility.

(NOTE: GolfPass may receive a commission on certain products mentioned in this list. All products have been tested and are recommended by GolfPass' editors.)

This year brought more upheaval in the golf gear space, and that's a good thing.

Golfers no longer have just four or five major brands to choose from, whether they're shopping for clubs, sunglasses, polos or shoes. Golf nuts around the globe are launching their own brands, most often in the shoe or fashion space, which is possible today with the power of social media to kick-start sales and awareness.

Even some old brands that gave up on golfers years ago are jumping back into the fray with new golf lines. It's an exciting time to be a golf consumer.

The volume of "new" golf stuff to see and review is overwhelming. The GolfPass editorial team tested dozens of products on and off the golf course to help you decide where to best spend your golf dollar this year. We enjoyed certain products more than others. Here are the 10 best golf products, clubs and accessories we reviewed in 2025:

Jason Scott Deegan's top 5 golf products of 2025

The return of Maxfli

Maxfli XC3 irons in the golf bag

The triumphant return of Maxfli - which hadn't made golf clubs since the 1990s - is one of the golf equipment stories of the year. Maxfli, the house brand of Dick's Sporting Goods, released two forged styles that are made with 1025 carbon steel: the XC2 for better players, and the XC3, a mid- to higher-handicap line that I tested. The XC3s are a little bigger with larger soles. Both look sleek and simple at address. At $999 for a seven-club set from five iron to pitching wedge, plus an A-wedge, they're more affordable than the bigger brands and definitely a better bargain. Maxfli's golf ball release was even more impressive. The Tour X model might be the best sub-$40 golf ball I've ever tested. The Tour and Tour S models are still the same price ($39.99) with the difference being the 3-piece construction, which leads to lower ball flight with less long-game spin and compression.

Maxfli golf balls for 2025
Maxfli's 2025 lineup of golf balls - the Tour X, Tour and Tour S - could be a good bargain for your game.

Sun Day Red Collection

Sun Day Red Carolina Collection - Tiger Woods

Let's get this out of the way first. Yes, Sun Day Red fashions from Tiger Woods are expensive. The online grumbling about the price point tends to filter into product reviews and social media promotions. What you won't find anyone complaining about is how the pieces look and feel. Golfers get what they pay for because it's all high-end stuff. The Osprey spikeless golf shoes are so nice that I only wear them out to dinner. I don't want to ruin them on the course. I've already proclaimed the Jupiter 5 pocket pant to be THE BEST golf pants I've ever worn. Sun Day Red does a nice job releasing multiple collections throughout the year - often themed to match a moment in Tiger's incredible career - so if you don't see something you like, just wait for the next drop.

The return of Reebok

reebok-nanogolf-shoes-2025.jpg
Reebok reemerged as a golf shoe option in 2025.

Reebok is another big brand that found new life in golf in 2025. Reebok Golf released a new line of casual golf shoes worn by Bryson DeChambeau, the Nano Golf Shoe ($130), that I wear almost every day on or off the course. The technology - a responsive Floatride Performance Foam in the midsole, a lightweight and breathable Flexweave Upper and an underfoot TPU Torsion Shank for stability - make them very comfortable. I can't vouch for everything from the full series of first-edition golf apparel, including pants, polos, shorts, T shirts, pullovers and more, but the hoodie feels pillow soft.

Vacay Slides from TRUE linkswear

TRUE Linkswear - Vacay Slides with Swannies

One of life's greatest joys is taking OFF your golf shoes after a long day walking the course and slipping into something more comfortable. Nothing could be more comfy than the Vacay Slides, a TRUE linkswear collaboration with Swannies. When I first put them on, I thought I was floating. You're bouncing step after step thanks to a thick Wanderlux® Superfoam cushion. I never thought that paying $70 made sense for slides until I tried them on. While the collab is gone from the internet, there's still plenty of colors to choose from on the TRUE website.

Bushnell Wingman HD

Bushnell Wingman HD

I know there are a ton of options for premium golf speakers, but how much louder can you really turn it up if you buy something too powerful and expensive? That's why I appreciate the Bushnell Wingman, the first golf speaker I ever owned. I'm staying loyal to it since each evolution introduces something new and improved. The Bushnell Wingman HD, released in October, combines cutting-edge GPS, Bluetooth technology and premium 360-degree sound from 15-watt directional speakers with a new 3.5-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen. When golfers connect to the app, the screen displays yardages to the front, center and back of each hole you're playing, plus up to six on-screen hazards. Using the app also unlocks performance-tracking features like GreenView, HoleView, a shot-distance calculator, scoring and more. I don't use all those fancy toys - I'm not that 'techy' - but they're nice to have. I'm just here for the music. The IPX67-rated dustproof and waterproof unit retails for $199 on Amazon.

Tim Gavrich's top 5 golf products of 2025

B.Draddy Captain Cool polo

b-draddy-captain-cool-best-golf-shirts-over-100.jpg
Light, thin and breathable, B.Draddy's Cool Polos are great for hot days.

I live in Florida, where the temperatures during the year range from "pretty warm" in the winter to "Satan's armpit" in the summer. For the latter six or so months, there is hardly any golf shirt that is light and breathable enough not to sweat straight through almost instantly. B.Draddy's Captain Cool polo, which I was sent in the spring, has gotten the call throughout many 90-plus degree rounds I've played in 2025 and has performed admirably. Its 94% nylon/6% spandex fabric blend has a bit of texture, as does its subtle dotted pattern. I get sent a lot of golf shirts, but it rose rapidly to the top of my lineup this year. I am a little skeptical of most higher-end golf shirts and this one is well into that category, but if you want something for warm temperatures and nicer courses, it's a good buy even at $120.

Mission cooling neck gaiter

mission-cooling-neck-gaiter.jpeg
Mission's cooling neck gaiter is an inexpensive must for hot-weather rounds of golf.

Keeping yourself cool on a hot golf course doesn't require a $100+ golf shirt, to be fair. I got a lot of rounds out of this stretchy neck gaiter from Mission, which also makes hats and towels meant for heat mitigation. I would re-wet it every few holes and pull it over my head, letting it perpetually cool my neck and upper shoulders. It helped make some of the most oppressive days more tolerable. From $11.99 on Amazon

Pluto P1 golf shoes

pluto-golf-shoe.png
Pluto Golf's shoes are surprisingly comfortable.

Forgive the dissonance from a recommendation of a $120 golf shirt followed by a pair of golf shoes that can be had for a dollar less, but I was taken aback when a pair of Pluto Golf's P1s arrived several months ago. They come in 17 different colorways and as of this writing, the 14 still available are marked down to $119. Note that these are not the highest-tech golf shoes you'll ever wear, but they might be the most out-of-the-box comfortable golf shoes you put on. I like them for a casual round or range session.

iRangeSports Stick EXT

irange-sports-stick-exy.jpg
The iRange Stick EXT is a nifty tool for recording your golf swing.

Whether you want to try and become a golf influencer or you just want to video your swing without making someone hold your phone (probably crooked or off-center) for you, this simple, well-made metal monopod is a great tool. It anchors into the ground via a metal spike, although you can buy a tripod attachment for indoor use. $99.99 on Amazon

Titleist Pro V1x

titleist-2025-pro-v1x-golf-ball.jpg
The Pro V1 remains the most prominent golf ball on the market.

Roast me if you must for nominating arguably the most recognizable item of 21st-century golf equipment here, but in my view, no golf ball has really challenged Titleist for supremacy in the last quarter-century. The new 2025 iteration of the category leader may not be as revolutionary as its ancestor, but it really doesn't need to be. When it comes to both performance and durability (a consideration given the price of golf balls these days), the Pro V1 line is terrific. I have no intention of switching to anything else anytime soon, although I share Jason's appreciation of the Maxfli golf balls at a sub-$40 price point. I also have an eye on 2030 when the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback could shake up this category somewhat. $54.99/dozen on Amazon

Gear
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

