Golfers: address your clocks and refresh your golf course website's twilight rate page. Daylight saving time is officially upon us.

Some days on the calendar have special meaning for golfers, and this weekend is among the best of them. We can all agree that losing an hour of sleep in the wee hours of Sunday morning is a fair trade for more evening golf.

Daylight saving time is great because for those of us who want to get in a few holes after work, it's suddenly a lot easier to get in 9 or possibly more holes, even if you tee off at 5 or 5:30 p.m. This is also when many 9-hole weekday leagues begin their seasons, not to mention beginner clinics.

At minimum, you can wind down after work with a large bucket at the driving range.

Golf courses are a little less busy in the evening than during peak morning times. They're also drier, which means you can hit longer drives. So what if bunkers might have footprints from the day's sloppy players and the cup edges are a little frayed? Give me twilight golf over morning prime-time every day.

That's the home-game advantage during daylight saving time. When you're traveling, daylight savings is meaningful because many of us don't want to have to wake up too early on vacation. What's more, we can enjoy daylight into the evening, whether we're getting in a twilight replay round or just want to hang out in town or on the beach with a little extra sun and warmth at dinner time. Keep an eye out for unlimited golf and free-replay specials at multi-course resorts. Golf courses are busy these days, but go midweek and you can play scores of holes in one day alone.

If you couldn't tell, I'm jacked up for Spring Forward. It's my favorite day on the golf calendar. We've created a list of other extraordinary days on a golfers' calendar. Where does daylight saving time stack up on your annual golf calendar? Let us know in the comments below!