Elberton Golf Guide
Elberton Golf Courses
Elberton, GeorgiaMunicipal4.5590235294345
Elberton, GeorgiaPrivate
Golf Courses Near Elberton
Hartwell, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.821411764790
Hartwell, GeorgiaSemi-Private
Abbeville, South CarolinaSemi-Private
Anderson, South CarolinaSemi-Private
Colbert, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort
Royston, GeorgiaPublic4.5118823529294
Anderson, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.03
McCormick, South CarolinaResort4.4490058824200
McCormick, South CarolinaPrivate4.83336
McCormick, South CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.907410
Elberton Golf Resorts
Elberton, GeorgiaLake Richard B. Russell State Park is located east of Atlanta and northwest of Augusta in Elberton near the state border of South Carolina near the Savannah River. It is home to Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course, one of the best value courses in the southeast and a previous recipient of Golf Advisors' Golfers' Choice Top 50 lists. The state park is…
