Tubac Golf Guide
Tubac Golf Courses
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Tubac, ArizonaResort
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Tubac, ArizonaResort
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Tubac, ArizonaResort
Golf Courses Near Tubac
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Green Valley, ArizonaPublic3.94882657281552
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Green Valley, ArizonaSemi-Private4.51984009992358
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Green Valley, ArizonaSemi-Private2.690140845171
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Green Valley, ArizonaPublic3.77411404941454
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Green Valley, ArizonaPrivate5.02
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Green Valley, ArizonaPublic3.690347462590
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Green Valley, ArizonaPublic4.02691264652717
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Green Valley, ArizonaPrivate3.958974359195
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Green Valley, ArizonaResort4.1554054054148
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Green Valley, ArizonaResort4.1554054054148
Tubac Golf Resorts
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Tubac, ArizonaTubac Golf Resort & Spa is located south of Tucson in Southern Arizona on the historic, 500-acre Otero Ranch dating to 1789. This resort dating back to 1959 features 27 holes of golf, spa, tennis and year-round swimming in an intimate village setting with 98 guest rooms and casitas. The property underwent a significant renovation in 2008 which…
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