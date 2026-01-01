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Tubac Golf Guide

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Tubac Golf Resorts

  • Tubac Golf Resort
    Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
    Tubac, Arizona
    Tubac Golf Resort & Spa is located south of Tucson in Southern Arizona on the historic, 500-acre Otero Ranch dating to 1789. This resort dating back to 1959 features 27 holes of golf, spa, tennis and year-round swimming in an intimate village setting with 98 guest rooms and casitas. The property underwent a significant renovation in 2008 which…

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