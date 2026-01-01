Falls Of Rough Golf Guide
Falls Of Rough Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Falls Of Rough
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Hardinsburg, KentuckySemi-Private4.01
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Hartford, KentuckySemi-Private0.00
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Tell City, IndianaPrivate5.01
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Hawesville, KentuckyPrivate5.01
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Owensboro, KentuckySemi-Private3.686274509824
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Owensboro, KentuckySemi-Private3.035714285728
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Morgantown, KentuckyPublic3.02
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Owensboro, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.02
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Vine Grove, KentuckySemi-Private3.9946921444158
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Brandenburg, KentuckyPublic3.9922491124238
Falls Of Rough Golf Resorts
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Falls of Rough, KentuckyThe 6,900-yard Lafayette Golf Club is located at the Falls of Rough Resort. With an outdoor swimming pool and bar and grille in the clubhouse, Falls of Rough is a full-service resort of river-front cabins and the historic nine-room Green Farm Mansion. The cabins are all two bedrooms with a TV, air conditioning and a bathroom.
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