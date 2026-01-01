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Falls Of Rough Golf Guide

Falls Of Rough Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Falls Of Rough

Falls Of Rough Golf Resorts

  • Lafayette GC
    Falls of Rough Resort
    Falls of Rough, Kentucky
    The 6,900-yard Lafayette Golf Club is located at the Falls of Rough Resort. With an outdoor swimming pool and bar and grille in the clubhouse, Falls of Rough is a full-service resort of river-front cabins and the historic nine-room Green Farm Mansion. The cabins are all two bedrooms with a TV, air conditioning and a bathroom.

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