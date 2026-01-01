Olive Hill Golf Guide
Olive Hill Golf Courses
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Olive Hill, KentuckyMunicipal/Resort3.7453906936137
Golf Courses Near Olive Hill
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Argillite, KentuckyPublic3.363636363611
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Ashland, KentuckyPublic2.65
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Catlettsburg, KentuckySemi-Private2.896638655518
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Flatwoods, KentuckyPublic4.337142857126
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Ashland, KentuckyPrivate5.02
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Louisa, KentuckyMunicipal3.4584500467191
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Morehead, KentuckySemi-Private4.5361037673222
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Ironton, OhioPrivate0.00
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West Liberty, KentuckyPublic3.33333333333
Olive Hill Golf Resorts
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Olive Hill, KentuckyThe Grayson Lake State Park is an outdoor lover's paradise amid the sandstone canyons surrounding the nearly 75 miles of shoreline on Grayson Lake. Campers who set up on any of the park's 71 tent sites can kayak or canoe to Grotto Falls, go fishing, hike scenic trails or play golf. The Hidden Cove Golf Course winds through tall trees and around…
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