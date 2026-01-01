Home / Courses / World / USA / Kentucky

Olive Hill Golf Guide

Olive Hill Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Olive Hill

Olive Hill Golf Resorts

  • Hidden Cove GC at Grayson Lake State Park: #5
    Grayson Lake State Park
    Olive Hill, Kentucky
    The Grayson Lake State Park is an outdoor lover's paradise amid the sandstone canyons surrounding the nearly 75 miles of shoreline on Grayson Lake. Campers who set up on any of the park's 71 tent sites can kayak or canoe to Grotto Falls, go fishing, hike scenic trails or play golf. The Hidden Cove Golf Course winds through tall trees and around…

See Also

Now Reading
Search Near Me