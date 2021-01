Borrego Springs, California

The La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa is an oasis in the desert one mile from Rams Hill Golf Club. There's much to do - spa, tennis, pickleball, yoga class, shuffleboard, ping pong, swimming in one of 28 pools and hot tubs and hiking and biking in the 600,000-acre Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Three dining options cater to guests.