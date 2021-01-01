Osage Beach, Missouri

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks is a 27-hole golf resort in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The property was formerly named Tan-Tar-A Resort and was rebranded and sold in 2017. The resort features 495 guest rooms and suites and eight dining and bar concepts. In keeping with the spirit of Jimmy Buffett, the resort features a wide range…