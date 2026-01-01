Camdenton Golf Guide
Camdenton Golf Courses
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Camdenton, MissouriSemi-Private4.34100
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Camdenton, MissouriPublic/Resort4.921052631697
Golf Courses Near Camdenton
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Linn Creek, MissouriPublic4.407407407454
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Osage Beach, MissouriResort4.0551643192318
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Sunrise Beach, MissouriPrivate4.03
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Lake Ozark, MissouriResort3.8405193108196
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Osage Beach, MissouriPublic4.4871630436580
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Lake Ozark, MissouriResort2.9310619246104
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Laurie, MissouriPublic4.3596453287184
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Lake Ozark, MissouriPublic/Resort
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Lake Ozark, MissouriPublic/Resort
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Lake Ozark, MissouriPublic/Resort
Camdenton Golf Resorts
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Camdenton, MissouriLocated in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Old Kinderhook Golf Resort & Spa opened its golf course in 1999 and its 84-room lodge in 2013. Tom Weiskopf designed the 18-hole golf course, which winds through the Ozarks terrain. The main lodge features 84 guest rooms and a conference room for up to 250 people, while there are also vacation rental…
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