Camdenton Golf Guide
Camdenton Golf Courses
-
Camdenton, MissouriSemi-Private4.580952941290
-
Camdenton, MissouriPublic/Resort4.572558823595
Golf Courses Near Camdenton
-
Linn Creek, MissouriPublic3.965529411840
-
Osage Beach, MissouriResort4.428571428610
-
Osage Beach, MissouriResort4.6478294118183
-
Sunrise Beach, MissouriPrivate4.03
-
Lake Ozark, MissouriResort4.376088235325
-
Osage Beach, MissouriPublic4.5582267
-
Lake Ozark, MissouriResort3.958176470620
-
Laurie, MissouriPublic3.911144
-
Lake Ozark, MissouriPublic/Resort4.6105882353175
-
Lake Ozark, MissouriPublic/Resort4.6105882353175
Camdenton Golf Resorts
-
Camdenton, MissouriLocated in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Old Kinderhook Golf Resort & Spa opened its golf course in 1999 and its 84-room lodge in 2013. Tom Weiskopf designed the 18-hole golf course winds through the Ozarks terrain. The main lodge features 84 guest rooms and a conference room for up to 250 people, while there are also vacation rental and…
See Also
-
1 course | 40 reviews
-
3 courses | 460 reviews
-
1 course | 3 reviews
-
1 course | 44 reviews
-
5 courses | 220 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 164 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 92 reviews