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Camdenton Golf Guide

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  • Old Kinderhook GC: Aerial
    Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa
    Camdenton, Missouri
    Located in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Old Kinderhook Golf Resort & Spa opened its golf course in 1999 and its 84-room lodge in 2013. Tom Weiskopf designed the 18-hole golf course, which winds through the Ozarks terrain. The main lodge features 84 guest rooms and a conference room for up to 250 people, while there are also vacation rental…

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