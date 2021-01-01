Lake Ozark, Missouri

Located in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons is one of the MIssouri Ozarks' most historic golf getaways, dating back to 1964. Today this lakefront property has 54 holes of golf when including an 18-hole private club, the Club at Porto Cima by Jack Nicklaus. The Ridge and Cove courses, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., are available to the…