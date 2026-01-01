Burnsville Golf Guide
Burnsville Golf Courses
-
Burnsville, North CarolinaPublic/Resort3.8457019171150
-
Burnsville, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
Golf Courses Near Burnsville
-
Spruce Pine, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.506845193364
-
Black Mountain, North CarolinaMunicipal3.8110648973544
-
Weaverville, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.8581146744148
-
Mars Hill, North CarolinaResort5.02
-
Marion, North CarolinaPublic3.771084337383
-
Asheville, North CarolinaPrivate4.05
-
Nebo, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.1552287582103
-
Asheville, North CarolinaResort4.4794314162479
-
Asheville, North CarolinaMunicipal3.3450539385620
-
Asheville, North CarolinaResort4.623188405847
Burnsville Golf Resorts
-
Burnsville, North CarolinaThe Mount Mitchell Golf Club sits at the base of Mount Mitchell an hour from Asheville and minutes from the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. Despite its mountain setting, the course itself is flat with the South Toe River running through it. This river is ideal for fisherman looking to hook brown and rainbow trout. Golfers can rent two- and three-bedroom…
See Also
-
1 course | 64 reviews
-
1 course | 544 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 148 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 83 reviews
-
1 course | 103 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
5 courses | 1151 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews