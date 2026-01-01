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Burnsville Golf Guide

Burnsville Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Burnsville

Burnsville Golf Resorts

  • Mt. Mitchell GC
    Mount Mitchell Golf Club
    Burnsville, North Carolina
    The Mount Mitchell Golf Club sits at the base of Mount Mitchell an hour from Asheville and minutes from the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. Despite its mountain setting, the course itself is flat with the South Toe River running through it. This river is ideal for fisherman looking to hook brown and rainbow trout. Golfers can rent two- and three-bedroom…

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