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Pickens Golf Guide

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Pickens Golf Resorts

  • The Rock Golf Club & Resort
    Table Rock Resort
    Pickens, South Carolina
    The Table Rock Resort is different from most of South Carolina's golf resorts in that it resides in a mountainous setting, not a marshy or oceanfront landscape. It sits in a northwest corner of the state at the base of Pinnacle Mountain, sprawling across 500 acres. Table Rock features a natural waterfall, an 18-hole course called The Rock and an…

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