Pickens Golf Guide
Pickens Golf Courses
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Pickens, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.3731586752119
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Pickens, South CarolinaResort3.8582278481395
Golf Courses Near Pickens
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Easley, South CarolinaSemi-Private
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Easley, South CarolinaSemi-Private
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Easley, South CarolinaSemi-Private
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Sunset, South CarolinaPrivate
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Six Mile, South CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Sunset, South CarolinaPrivate
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Salem, South CarolinaPrivate
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Easley, South CarolinaPrivate
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Salem, South CarolinaPrivate4.66666666673
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Greenville, South CarolinaPrivate5.02
Pickens Golf Resorts
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Pickens, South CarolinaThe Table Rock Resort is different from most of South Carolina's golf resorts in that it resides in a mountainous setting, not a marshy or oceanfront landscape. It sits in a northwest corner of the state at the base of Pinnacle Mountain, sprawling across 500 acres. Table Rock features a natural waterfall, an 18-hole course called The Rock and an…
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