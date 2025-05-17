Canyon West Golf and Sports Club
About
The scenic ranchlands west of Fort Worth are full of rugged canyons, native wildflowers, and impressive elevation changes, all of which are incorporated into Canyon West’s design. Located atop Parker County’s highest summit, this 1997 18-holer incorporates all of those North Texas Hill Country features and more into its design. Waterfalls, miles of streams, exposed rocks, prairie grasses, wildflowers, and loads of oak, pecan, elm, and mesquite trees highlight the landscape.
Elevated tees offer views of the countryside. In addition to the scenery, golfers are welcomed by generous fairways that make this a fairly user-friendly course, especially given its reasonable yardage of 6,653 from the tips and the fact that water comes into play on only about half of the holes.
Other notes: During the week, the course offers seniors a two-for-one green fee. Walking is not allowed.
Getting there : From Ft. Worth, go west on I-20 and take exit 403. Cross left over the freeway and then make a quick right onto the service road. The entrance is 2.5 miles down the road.
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Practice & Instruction
Policies
Food & Beverage
Available Facilities
Available Activities
Available Sports
Golfer Photos
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Photo submitted by RyanGolf4998 on 05/17/2025
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Photo submitted by RyanGolf4998 on 05/17/2025
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Photo submitted by Michael76048 on 05/08/2025
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Photo submitted by chadwatkins1996 on 05/21/2023
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Photo submitted by u314162259949 on 11/19/2021
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Photo submitted by Sirlot on 08/30/2021
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Photo submitted by u000004100540 on 08/24/2021
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Tee shot on #1 Photo submitted by u000005168899 on 10/11/2020
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Photo submitted by u000005168899 on 10/11/2020
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Group of 5 playing on a Saturday led to a frustratingly slow round Photo submitted by u000005168899 on 10/11/2020
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⛳️ Another day on the course in early July ⛳️ Photo submitted by AnnetteMc on 07/12/2019
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Finishing hole Photo submitted by Zeuswon on 09/03/2018
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Nice water feature on front nine. Photo submitted by ambit1 on 05/31/2018
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Photo submitted by rextrav on 07/08/2016
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Photo submitted by rextrav on 07/08/2016
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Significant drop on this fun Par 3 Photo submitted by u00000470513 on 08/29/2014
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Looking down at 8 green Photo submitted by TexasGolfer2 on 09/09/2013
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Looking back down at 7 green. Photo submitted by TexasGolfer2 on 09/09/2013
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Looking down number 9 towards clubhouse from the tee. Photo submitted by TexasGolfer2 on 09/09/2013
Golfer Reviews
The yrack is a great layout, I don't think they water much.
Course
Dry and a few greens had some sandy rough places, but overall very fun round.
Good course
Course was in good shape considering the very hot conditions
Great first experience
Overall one of the nicest courses I’ve played so far in Texas. Beautiful views throughout. Greens has a few brown spots but it’s been a hot summer. I will definitely be back!
Always fun.
Love the layout with the elevation changes. Greens had been patched in places, did not effect play. Newish carts with good GPS. No cart girl, but it was a weekday. 2 bottles of water and crushed ice in cooler was nice.
Always a good time
Always like the layout. Great carts with GPS. Some greens had some bad spots and new sod put in. Bunkers good. Range was hitting off mats. Boo. There was no cart girl during the week. But 2 waters on ice in the cooler. Bratwurst at the turn was excellent.
Excellent condition, great round
Course in great condition, from tee boxes to greens. Having not played the course in years and not remembering the layout, the cart GPS system didn't help, but that's on me, not the course. Had a great time playing, nonetheless!!
Pretty decent course
The layout is great, easy enough course with a few challenges. Tee boxes and fairways were great. Greens need work, super slow, not recently mowed, with lots of dead spots... staff was really helpful and friendly. The bar and grill are great.
First Time to Play
Found a hot deal on Golf Now to play here for the first time. Fairways in great shape. Some greens had bare spots and had been aerated recently, but putts still rolled fairly smoothly. Great views from elevated tee boxes. Good variety of holes. Course is short so a lot of wedge approaches which was fun. Definitely plan to come back in the near future.
The course is playable
The course is in good shape, ie.... the tee boxes, fairways and rough. The greens however are in poor condition. I don't know what happened to them since January when we played Canyon West last. We did get a fabulous deal for 2 golfers, so it made it worth it. We got rained out after the 13th hole. Hopefully they fix the problem happening to the greens. It's a fun layout to play.
Amazing views and beautiful course
Thank you for the wonderful experience at your course. Wife and I are looking forward to returning to play again to see the well maintained grounds there. The grill was fantastic and quick to serve up snacks and drinks after half way through. We will definitely return thank you.