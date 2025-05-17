Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Weatherford

Canyon West Golf and Sports Club

160 Club House Dr, Weatherford, TX 76087
(817) 596-4653
Course Website
4.2
889 Reviews
Canyon West Golf and Sports Club - Book a Tee Time
Canyon West GC
View from Canyon West Golf Club
Canyon West GSC: Driving range
A view of the driving range at Canyon West Golf and Sports Club
Canyon West GC
View from Canyon West Golf Club
Canyon West GSC: Clubhouse
A view of the clubhouse at Canyon West Golf and Sports Club

About

The scenic ranchlands west of Fort Worth are full of rugged canyons, native wildflowers, and impressive elevation changes, all of which are incorporated into Canyon West’s design. Located atop Parker County’s highest summit, this 1997 18-holer incorporates all of those North Texas Hill Country features and more into its design. Waterfalls, miles of streams, exposed rocks, prairie grasses, wildflowers, and loads of oak, pecan, elm, and mesquite trees highlight the landscape.

Elevated tees offer views of the countryside. In addition to the scenery, golfers are welcomed by generous fairways that make this a fairly user-friendly course, especially given its reasonable yardage of 6,653 from the tips and the fact that water comes into play on only about half of the holes.

Other notes: During the week, the course offers seniors a two-for-one green fee. Walking is not allowed.

Getting there : From Ft. Worth, go west on I-20 and take exit 403. Cross left over the freeway and then make a quick right onto the service road. The entrance is 2.5 miles down the road.

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6653 yds
Rating 71.0
Slope 124
Type Public
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout
Hot Deals at Canyon West Golf Club
Thu 9/24

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Fri 9/25

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Sat 9/26

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Sun 9/27
sold
Mon 9/28
$4699
2-4
Tue 9/29
$4699
2-4
Wed 9/30
$4699
2-4
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Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Golf School Academy
Teaching Pro
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Amex MasterCard Visa Discover card(s) Welcomed
Metal Spikes
Walking Allowed
Dress code Collared shirts are required; cut-offs are not allowed; No spurs on the course

Food & Beverage

Bar
Grill

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming
Billiards

Available Sports

Fitness
Year Built 1997
Fairways 419 Bermuda
Greens Champion Bermuda
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Wes & Stan Mickle (1997)

Awards & Recognition

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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.2
4.2 out of 5 stars, based on 889 reviews
90.8%
Recommend
889
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.9
  • Value
    4.3
  • Layout
    4.7
  • Friendliness
    4.5
  • Pace
    4.2
  • Amenities
    4.1
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AI summaries based on real golfer reviews
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Course Highlights
The course layout earns high praise for its scenic elevation changes and challenging terrain that reward repeat visits. Modern GPS carts with food and drink ordering, friendly staff, and strong value make each round worthwhile.

Rating Index

Golfers Often Mention

The 19th Hole is Great For:
19th Hole Scenic Views 21
Drinks 20
Watching the Game 13
Course Challenges:
Elevation Changes 36
Water Hazards 30
Bunkers 25
Best For:
Wildlife/ Scenic Views 32
Locals 28
Seniors 22
Location is:
Worth the Drive 46
Convenient to the City 8
In the 'Burbs 7

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u4154640
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
RyanM2001
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Beautiful Course

Course layout is great! Greens in good condition! Lots of elevation which is a plus in my book. Friendly staff and reasonable pricing!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000007581764
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
SuperDaveTexas
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Played

The yrack is a great layout, I don't think they water much.

Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 2.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 3.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
Randy6523895
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Course

Dry and a few greens had some sandy rough places, but overall very fun round.

Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
AHMLxxdlLhgaLDeERaeU
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Good course

Course was in good shape considering the very hot conditions

Verified Purchaser
Hot weather
Used cart
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Difficulty 4.0
Default User Avatar
Buck4444
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great first experience

Overall one of the nicest courses I’ve played so far in Texas. Beautiful views throughout. Greens has a few brown spots but it’s been a hot summer. I will definitely be back!

Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Featured
Find out more
Default User Avatar
andersonnjkbc
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u000004724599
Reviews 5
Recommended
Played
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
Wallace8726558
T O P 1000
Reviews 71
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Always fun.

Love the layout with the elevation changes. Greens had been patched in places, did not effect play. Newish carts with good GPS. No cart girl, but it was a weekday. 2 bottles of water and crushed ice in cooler was nice.

Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Wallace8726558
T O P 1000
Reviews 71
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Always a good time

Always like the layout. Great carts with GPS. Some greens had some bad spots and new sod put in. Bunkers good. Range was hitting off mats. Boo. There was no cart girl during the week. But 2 waters on ice in the cooler. Bratwurst at the turn was excellent.

Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
gn24828181
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Excellent condition, great round

Course in great condition, from tee boxes to greens. Having not played the course in years and not remembering the layout, the cart GPS system didn't help, but that's on me, not the course. Had a great time playing, nonetheless!!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 3.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u2646349
Review 1
Played

Greens are awful

Really fun layout, not to challenging, greens are in awful shape with dead sand spots all over them.

Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 1.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u969075015
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Pretty decent course

The layout is great, easy enough course with a few challenges. Tee boxes and fairways were great. Greens need work, super slow, not recently mowed, with lots of dead spots... staff was really helpful and friendly. The bar and grill are great.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Featured
Find out more
Default User Avatar
u2417715
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000005387159
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

First Time to Play

Found a hot deal on Golf Now to play here for the first time. Fairways in great shape. Some greens had bare spots and had been aerated recently, but putts still rolled fairly smoothly. Great views from elevated tee boxes. Good variety of holes. Course is short so a lot of wedge approaches which was fun. Definitely plan to come back in the near future.

Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
JohnJohn1965
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

The course is playable

The course is in good shape, ie.... the tee boxes, fairways and rough. The greens however are in poor condition. I don't know what happened to them since January when we played Canyon West last. We did get a fabulous deal for 2 golfers, so it made it worth it. We got rained out after the 13th hole. Hopefully they fix the problem happening to the greens. It's a fun layout to play.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
JWRains
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Firehousecrew2026
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Amazing views and beautiful course

Thank you for the wonderful experience at your course. Wife and I are looking forward to returning to play again to see the well maintained grounds there. The grill was fantastic and quick to serve up snacks and drinks after half way through. We will definitely return thank you.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
gn32745527
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
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Golf Packages
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