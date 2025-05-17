Canyon West Golf and Sports Club

The scenic ranchlands west of Fort Worth are full of rugged canyons, native wildflowers, and impressive elevation changes, all of which are incorporated into Canyon West’s design. Located atop Parker County’s highest summit, this 1997 18-holer incorporates all of those North Texas Hill Country features and more into its design. Waterfalls, miles of streams, exposed rocks, prairie grasses, wildflowers, and loads of oak, pecan, elm, and mesquite trees highlight the landscape.

Elevated tees offer views of the countryside. In addition to the scenery, golfers are welcomed by generous fairways that make this a fairly user-friendly course, especially given its reasonable yardage of 6,653 from the tips and the fact that water comes into play on only about half of the holes.

Other notes: During the week, the course offers seniors a two-for-one green fee. Walking is not allowed.

Getting there : From Ft. Worth, go west on I-20 and take exit 403. Cross left over the freeway and then make a quick right onto the service road. The entrance is 2.5 miles down the road.