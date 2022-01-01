Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu St. Field Country Club

Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6821 yards 72.7 123
Back (W) 72 6821 yards 78.0 125
Regular 1 72 6446 yards 70.9 121
Regular 1 (W) 72 6446 yards 76.0 123
Regular 2 (W) 72 6070 yards 74.1 119
Regular 2 72 6070 yards 69.4 117
Front 72 5708 yards 68.0 111
Front (W) 72 5708 yards 72.3 113
Ladies 72 5220 yards 69.8 109
Junior 72 4908 yards 60.0 100
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.7/123 W: 78.0/125 415 191 350 360 530 387 619 197 413 3462 391 423 135 358 544 360 218 540 390 3359 6821
Blue M: 70.9/121 W: 76.0/123 385 181 322 343 508 361 591 174 393 3258 367 403 123 337 520 348 201 529 360 3188 6446
White M: 69.4/117 W: 74.1/119 363 156 298 326 487 361 570 154 359 3074 342 380 116 319 492 328 179 498 342 2996 6070
Front M: 68.0/111 W: 72.3/113 334 138 282 293 465 335 551 138 328 2864 319 356 116 303 461 328 158 471 332 2844 5708
Red W: 69.8/109 313 114 267 273 444 305 524 118 297 2655 294 280 83 271 440 300 148 442 307 2565 5220
Junior W: 60.0/100 265 114 255 273 421 267 493 118 272 2478 273 280 83 249 417 300 138 419 271 2430 4908
Handicap 3 15 9 13 5 7 1 17 11 10 4 18 14 2 8 12 6 16
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, MUFG, Nicos, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

