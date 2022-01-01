Gifu St. Field Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6821 yards
|72.7
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6821 yards
|78.0
|125
|Regular 1
|72
|6446 yards
|70.9
|121
|Regular 1 (W)
|72
|6446 yards
|76.0
|123
|Regular 2 (W)
|72
|6070 yards
|74.1
|119
|Regular 2
|72
|6070 yards
|69.4
|117
|Front
|72
|5708 yards
|68.0
|111
|Front (W)
|72
|5708 yards
|72.3
|113
|Ladies
|72
|5220 yards
|69.8
|109
|Junior
|72
|4908 yards
|60.0
|100
Scorecard for Gifu St. Field Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.7/123 W: 78.0/125
|415
|191
|350
|360
|530
|387
|619
|197
|413
|3462
|391
|423
|135
|358
|544
|360
|218
|540
|390
|3359
|6821
|Blue M: 70.9/121 W: 76.0/123
|385
|181
|322
|343
|508
|361
|591
|174
|393
|3258
|367
|403
|123
|337
|520
|348
|201
|529
|360
|3188
|6446
|White M: 69.4/117 W: 74.1/119
|363
|156
|298
|326
|487
|361
|570
|154
|359
|3074
|342
|380
|116
|319
|492
|328
|179
|498
|342
|2996
|6070
|Front M: 68.0/111 W: 72.3/113
|334
|138
|282
|293
|465
|335
|551
|138
|328
|2864
|319
|356
|116
|303
|461
|328
|158
|471
|332
|2844
|5708
|Red W: 69.8/109
|313
|114
|267
|273
|444
|305
|524
|118
|297
|2655
|294
|280
|83
|271
|440
|300
|148
|442
|307
|2565
|5220
|Junior W: 60.0/100
|265
|114
|255
|273
|421
|267
|493
|118
|272
|2478
|273
|280
|83
|249
|417
|300
|138
|419
|271
|2430
|4908
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|5
|7
|1
|17
|11
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, MUFG, Nicos, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
