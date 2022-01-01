Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu Seki Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6958 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 6958 yards
Black/B 72 6767 yards
Blue/A 72 6613 yards 68.2 124
Blue/B 72 6422 yards
White/A 72 6177 yards 67.2 120
White/B 72 5986 yards
Yellow/A 72 5780 yards 66.2 118
Yellow/B 72 5589 yards
Red/A (W) 72 5153 yards 65.2 114
Red/B 72 4962 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 69.2/126 517 366 444 202 380 416 161 548 449 3483 401 413 525 407 207 411 508 186 417 3475 6958
Blue M: 68.2/124 500 347 423 183 343 393 146 548 427 3310 372 396 511 386 178 393 501 170 396 3303 6613
White M: 67.2/120 485 324 390 151 316 362 129 512 391 3060 349 376 491 363 165 366 483 157 367 3117 6177
Yellow M: 66.2/118 475 324 354 151 316 328 107 464 363 2882 332 358 456 328 148 357 434 145 340 2898 5780
Red W: 65.2/114 428 306 325 127 293 300 107 400 316 2602 332 275 456 232 132 338 403 100 283 2551 5153
Handicap 9 15 3 13 11 5 17 7 1 16 10 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Amex, Diners Club, VISA, Mastercard, DC, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Gifu Seki CC
Gifu Seki Country Club - East Course
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu CC
Gifu Country Club
Kakamigahara, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Gifu Inaguchi GC: #7
Gifu Inaguchi Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Green Hill Seki GC: #7
Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Minoseki CC: Clubhouse, #18
Minoseki Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Mino GC
Gifu Mino Golf Club
Mino, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Cedar Hills CC: #2
Cedar Hills Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Crescent Valley CC Minokamo: #17
Crescent Valley Country Club Minokamo
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Gifu St. Field CC: #18
Gifu St. Field Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Kokusai CC
Gifu Kokusai Country Club
Yamagata, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Nagoya Hills GC - Rose: #3
Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Course Layout
