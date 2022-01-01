Gifu Seki Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6958 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6958 yards
|Black/B
|72
|6767 yards
|Blue/A
|72
|6613 yards
|68.2
|124
|Blue/B
|72
|6422 yards
|White/A
|72
|6177 yards
|67.2
|120
|White/B
|72
|5986 yards
|Yellow/A
|72
|5780 yards
|66.2
|118
|Yellow/B
|72
|5589 yards
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5153 yards
|65.2
|114
|Red/B
|72
|4962 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 69.2/126
|517
|366
|444
|202
|380
|416
|161
|548
|449
|3483
|401
|413
|525
|407
|207
|411
|508
|186
|417
|3475
|6958
|Blue M: 68.2/124
|500
|347
|423
|183
|343
|393
|146
|548
|427
|3310
|372
|396
|511
|386
|178
|393
|501
|170
|396
|3303
|6613
|White M: 67.2/120
|485
|324
|390
|151
|316
|362
|129
|512
|391
|3060
|349
|376
|491
|363
|165
|366
|483
|157
|367
|3117
|6177
|Yellow M: 66.2/118
|475
|324
|354
|151
|316
|328
|107
|464
|363
|2882
|332
|358
|456
|328
|148
|357
|434
|145
|340
|2898
|5780
|Red W: 65.2/114
|428
|306
|325
|127
|293
|300
|107
|400
|316
|2602
|332
|275
|456
|232
|132
|338
|403
|100
|283
|2551
|5153
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|11
|5
|17
|7
|1
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Amex, Diners Club, VISA, Mastercard, DC, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
