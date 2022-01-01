Gifu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6809 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6404 yards
|Front
|72
|5876 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5314 yards
Scorecard for Gifu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|409
|501
|160
|375
|193
|374
|554
|358
|3304
|524
|402
|187
|461
|214
|456
|499
|372
|390
|3505
|6809
|White M: 70.7/121
|359
|379
|475
|142
|349
|173
|347
|532
|340
|3096
|502
|373
|167
|429
|193
|439
|488
|351
|360
|3302
|6398
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|324
|346
|428
|126
|314
|154
|316
|477
|308
|2793
|476
|344
|149
|399
|172
|423
|458
|325
|331
|3077
|5870
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|319
|397
|110
|290
|137
|291
|445
|283
|2581
|447
|318
|128
|371
|153
|262
|427
|299
|303
|2708
|5289
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Osamu Ueda (1960)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, UFJ, MUFG CARD, DISCOVER, David
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
