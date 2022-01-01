Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6809 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6404 yards
Front 72 5876 yards
Ladies 72 5314 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gifu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 409 501 160 375 193 374 554 358 3304 524 402 187 461 214 456 499 372 390 3505 6809
White M: 70.7/121 359 379 475 142 349 173 347 532 340 3096 502 373 167 429 193 439 488 351 360 3302 6398
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 324 346 428 126 314 154 316 477 308 2793 476 344 149 399 172 423 458 325 331 3077 5870
Red W: 67.1/113 309 319 397 110 290 137 291 445 283 2581 447 318 128 371 153 262 427 299 303 2708 5289
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 11 5 17 4 10 16 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Osamu Ueda (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, UFJ, MUFG CARD, DISCOVER, David
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

