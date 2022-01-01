Toshin Golf Club Central Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7020 yards
|Blue
|72
|6535 yards
|White
|72
|6070 yards
|Red
|72
|5134 yards
Scorecard for Central
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|529
|158
|357
|373
|476
|214
|325
|376
|601
|3409
|390
|426
|201
|579
|422
|402
|413
|203
|495
|3531
|6940
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|504
|147
|337
|364
|455
|183
|310
|366
|532
|3198
|359
|426
|186
|517
|399
|384
|386
|186
|469
|3312
|6510
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|487
|129
|318
|337
|436
|156
|304
|360
|495
|3022
|330
|342
|165
|514
|385
|357
|350
|148
|444
|3035
|6057
|Red W: 67.1/113
|451
|106
|256
|295
|337
|116
|268
|314
|464
|2607
|278
|305
|116
|330
|338
|328
|313
|118
|401
|2527
|5134
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|11
|1
|15
|13
|5
|9
|8
|4
|18
|6
|10
|14
|2
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
