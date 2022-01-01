Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Toshin Golf Club Central Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7020 yards
Blue 72 6535 yards
White 72 6070 yards
Red 72 5134 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Central
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 529 158 357 373 476 214 325 376 601 3409 390 426 201 579 422 402 413 203 495 3531 6940
Blue M: 73.0/122 504 147 337 364 455 183 310 366 532 3198 359 426 186 517 399 384 386 186 469 3312 6510
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 487 129 318 337 436 156 304 360 495 3022 330 342 165 514 385 357 350 148 444 3035 6057
Red W: 67.1/113 451 106 256 295 337 116 268 314 464 2607 278 305 116 330 338 328 313 118 401 2527 5134
Handicap 3 17 7 11 1 15 13 5 9 8 4 18 6 10 14 2 16 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

