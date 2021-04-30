Hosenbo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6643 yards
Slope 116
Rating 67.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6643 yards
|67.2
|116
|Regular
|72
|6213 yards
|66.1
|114
|Front
|72
|5811 yards
|65.3
|111
|Women
|72
|5170 yards
|65.2
|112
Scorecard for Hosenbo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/116
|604
|452
|180
|372
|510
|373
|356
|207
|370
|3424
|530
|313
|213
|350
|166
|404
|375
|359
|509
|3219
|6643
|Regular M: 66.1/114
|585
|424
|161
|349
|471
|357
|336
|189
|354
|3226
|509
|294
|185
|325
|142
|377
|343
|340
|472
|2987
|6213
|Front M: 65.3/111
|566
|410
|144
|328
|424
|339
|319
|167
|324
|3021
|484
|276
|166
|311
|121
|350
|319
|320
|443
|2790
|5811
|Women W: 65.2/112
|523
|312
|117
|308
|424
|311
|281
|128
|292
|2696
|460
|236
|138
|286
|95
|314
|306
|294
|443
|2572
|5268
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA, Diners, UFJ, MASTER, AEON
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout