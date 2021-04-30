Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Hosenbo Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6643 yards
Slope 116
Rating 67.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6643 yards 67.2 116
Regular 72 6213 yards 66.1 114
Front 72 5811 yards 65.3 111
Women 72 5170 yards 65.2 112
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hosenbo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/116 604 452 180 372 510 373 356 207 370 3424 530 313 213 350 166 404 375 359 509 3219 6643
Regular M: 66.1/114 585 424 161 349 471 357 336 189 354 3226 509 294 185 325 142 377 343 340 472 2987 6213
Front M: 65.3/111 566 410 144 328 424 339 319 167 324 3021 484 276 166 311 121 350 319 320 443 2790 5811
Women W: 65.2/112 523 312 117 308 424 311 281 128 292 2696 460 236 138 286 95 314 306 294 443 2572 5268
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA, Diners, UFJ, MASTER, AEON
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

