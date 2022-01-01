Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu Seki Country Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7306 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7306 yards
Black 72 7256 yards 70.7 126
Blue 72 6906 yards 69.2 122
White 72 6512 yards 68.9 120
Yellow 72 6046 yards 68.4 119
Red (W) 72 5615 yards 67.2 116
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/126 510 225 462 418 173 410 560 477 429 3664 541 347 165 418 211 570 467 400 473 3592 7256
Blue M: 69.2/122 510 200 430 406 159 391 544 457 402 3499 523 333 165 405 196 529 424 384 448 3407 6906
White M: 68.9/120 492 180 406 390 149 367 525 425 374 3308 493 316 147 374 174 508 397 363 432 3204 6512
Yellow M: 68.4/119 467 163 364 370 143 346 504 390 374 3121 493 316 147 374 149 473 321 336 316 2925 6046
Red W: 67.2/116 436 144 364 370 124 333 424 341 291 2827 465 297 134 348 149 422 321 336 316 2788 5615
Handicap 15 9 3 13 17 7 5 1 11 10 16 18 4 14 8 2 12 6
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Amex, Diners Club, VISA, Mastercard, DC, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Gifu Seki CC
Gifu Seki Country Club - West Course
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Inaguchi GC: #7
Gifu Inaguchi Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu CC
Gifu Country Club
Kakamigahara, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill Seki GC: #7
Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Minoseki CC: Clubhouse, #18
Minoseki Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Mino GC
Gifu Mino Golf Club
Mino, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cedar Hills CC: #2
Cedar Hills Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Crescent Valley CC Minokamo: #17
Crescent Valley Country Club Minokamo
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Hills GC - Rose: #3
Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu St. Field CC: #18
Gifu St. Field Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hosenbo GC: #4
Hosenbo Golf Club
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
