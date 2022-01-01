Gifu Seki Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7306 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7306 yards
|Black
|72
|7256 yards
|70.7
|126
|Blue
|72
|6906 yards
|69.2
|122
|White
|72
|6512 yards
|68.9
|120
|Yellow
|72
|6046 yards
|68.4
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5615 yards
|67.2
|116
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/126
|510
|225
|462
|418
|173
|410
|560
|477
|429
|3664
|541
|347
|165
|418
|211
|570
|467
|400
|473
|3592
|7256
|Blue M: 69.2/122
|510
|200
|430
|406
|159
|391
|544
|457
|402
|3499
|523
|333
|165
|405
|196
|529
|424
|384
|448
|3407
|6906
|White M: 68.9/120
|492
|180
|406
|390
|149
|367
|525
|425
|374
|3308
|493
|316
|147
|374
|174
|508
|397
|363
|432
|3204
|6512
|Yellow M: 68.4/119
|467
|163
|364
|370
|143
|346
|504
|390
|374
|3121
|493
|316
|147
|374
|149
|473
|321
|336
|316
|2925
|6046
|Red W: 67.2/116
|436
|144
|364
|370
|124
|333
|424
|341
|291
|2827
|465
|297
|134
|348
|149
|422
|321
|336
|316
|2788
|5615
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|17
|7
|5
|1
|11
|10
|16
|18
|4
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Amex, Diners Club, VISA, Mastercard, DC, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
