Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Formerly known as Bouver Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6621 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6213 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5250 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minoseki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 504 310 178 412 196 378 427 358 527 3290 399 494 391 443 366 189 336 174 539 3331 6621
Regular M: 70.7/121 473 297 161 399 174 359 397 333 501 3094 373 474 371 422 351 159 312 152 505 3119 6213
Ladies W: 67.1/113 449 263 161 347 148 242 308 241 436 2595 333 399 291 349 286 140 300 119 438 2655 5250
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 16 4 10 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

