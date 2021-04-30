Minoseki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Formerly known as Bouver Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6621 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6213 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5250 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Minoseki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|504
|310
|178
|412
|196
|378
|427
|358
|527
|3290
|399
|494
|391
|443
|366
|189
|336
|174
|539
|3331
|6621
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|473
|297
|161
|399
|174
|359
|397
|333
|501
|3094
|373
|474
|371
|422
|351
|159
|312
|152
|505
|3119
|6213
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|449
|263
|161
|347
|148
|242
|308
|241
|436
|2595
|333
|399
|291
|349
|286
|140
|300
|119
|438
|2655
|5250
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
