Seikyu Country Club - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6631 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6631 yards
|72.1
|121
|Back (W)
|71
|6631 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|71
|6003 yards
|69.7
|119
|Front (W)
|71
|6003 yards
|70.7
|121
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123
|434
|361
|428
|202
|516
|524
|417
|203
|394
|3479
|201
|424
|445
|536
|173
|390
|499
|154
|330
|3152
|6631
|Front M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|413
|352
|401
|160
|482
|488
|389
|156
|356
|3197
|137
|359
|387
|481
|152
|379
|472
|139
|300
|2806
|6003
|Handicap
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|8
|6
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|5
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
