Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Seikyu Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6631 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6631 yards 72.1 121
Back (W) 71 6631 yards 73.1 123
Front 71 6003 yards 69.7 119
Front (W) 71 6003 yards 70.7 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123 434 361 428 202 516 524 417 203 394 3479 201 424 445 536 173 390 499 154 330 3152 6631
Front M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 413 352 401 160 482 488 389 156 356 3197 137 359 387 481 152 379 472 139 300 2806 6003
Handicap 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 8 6 11 13 15 1 7 5 3 9 17
Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 36 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Seikyu CC - Middle: #7
Seikyu Country Club - East/Middle Course
Tondabaya, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seikyu CC - West: #1
Seikyu Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tondabaya, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kokyu CC: #2
Kokyu Country Club
Tondabayashi, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country GC
World Country Golf Club
Kanan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Akasaka Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Akasaka/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumigaoka GC - Iwawaki: #9
Izumigaoka Golf Club - Iwawaki/Kongo Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumigaoka GC - Katsuragi: #3
Izumigaoka Golf Club - Kongo/Katsuragi Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me