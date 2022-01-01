Seikyu Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6795 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6795 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6795 yards
|74.1
|125
|Front
|72
|6226 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6226 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|434
|361
|428
|220
|516
|524
|417
|203
|394
|3497
|376
|350
|156
|520
|509
|359
|470
|156
|402
|3298
|6795
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|413
|352
|401
|160
|482
|488
|389
|156
|356
|3197
|359
|322
|137
|477
|490
|337
|391
|142
|374
|3029
|6226
|Handicap
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|8
|6
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|1
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
