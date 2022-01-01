Kokyu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5902 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|5902 yards
|69.7
|119
|Front
|71
|5626 yards
|68.2
|115
|Front (W)
|71
|5626 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Kokyu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|340
|295
|350
|429
|160
|520
|255
|598
|167
|3114
|363
|180
|310
|135
|420
|267
|423
|380
|310
|2788
|5902
|Front M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|322
|295
|334
|410
|130
|490
|245
|560
|167
|2953
|343
|180
|295
|135
|420
|237
|423
|360
|280
|2673
|5626
|Handicap
|7
|11
|9
|1
|15
|5
|17
|3
|13
|10
|8
|16
|18
|2
|14
|6
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
