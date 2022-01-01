Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Kokyu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5902 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 5902 yards 69.7 119
Front 71 5626 yards 68.2 115
Front (W) 71 5626 yards 69.2 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kokyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 340 295 350 429 160 520 255 598 167 3114 363 180 310 135 420 267 423 380 310 2788 5902
Front M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 322 295 334 410 130 490 245 560 167 2953 343 180 295 135 420 237 423 360 280 2673 5626
Handicap 7 11 9 1 15 5 17 3 13 10 8 16 18 2 14 6 4 12
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 36 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

