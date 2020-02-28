Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7006 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7006 yards
|Blue
|72
|6526 yards
|White
|72
|6039 yards
|Red
|72
|5494 yards
Year Built 2000
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2000)
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MasterCard, UC, DC, Diners, American Express, Nikos, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
