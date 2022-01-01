Gamo Golf Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/R
|72
|6950 yards
|73.3
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6775 yards
|72.4
|Regular/B
|72
|6520 yards
|71.2
|119
|Regular/B
|72
|6342 yards
|70.4
|Front/B
|72
|5940 yards
|68.7
|Front/B
|72
|5573 yards
|67.9
|Ladies/R
|72
|5244 yards
|70.0
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|5078 yards
|69.1
Scorecard for Ibuki/Suzuka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|421
|376
|191
|403
|544
|347
|171
|426
|580
|3459
|501
|155
|455
|427
|192
|420
|426
|408
|507
|3491
|6950
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|388
|355
|173
|378
|525
|318
|151
|404
|545
|3237
|481
|135
|415
|410
|175
|401
|400
|378
|488
|3283
|6520
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|308
|264
|151
|314
|459
|268
|151
|293
|416
|2624
|410
|113
|322
|319
|153
|305
|306
|298
|394
|2620
|5244
|Handicap
|1
|11
|7
|13
|5
|9
|15
|17
|3
|6
|10
|2
|12
|8
|4
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout