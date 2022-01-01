Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Gamo Golf Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.3
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/R 72 6950 yards 73.3 123
Back/B 72 6775 yards 72.4
Regular/B 72 6520 yards 71.2 119
Regular/B 72 6342 yards 70.4
Front/B 72 5940 yards 68.7
Front/B 72 5573 yards 67.9
Ladies/R 72 5244 yards 70.0 113
Ladies/B 72 5078 yards 69.1
Scorecard for Ibuki/Suzuka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 421 376 191 403 544 347 171 426 580 3459 501 155 455 427 192 420 426 408 507 3491 6950
Regular M: 72.4/119 388 355 173 378 525 318 151 404 545 3237 481 135 415 410 175 401 400 378 488 3283 6520
Ladies W: 67.1/113 308 264 151 314 459 268 151 293 416 2624 410 113 322 319 153 305 306 298 394 2620 5244
Handicap 1 11 7 13 5 9 15 17 3 6 10 2 12 8 4 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Gamo GC - Hira: #5
Gamo Golf Club - Suzuka/Hira Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Ibuki: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahino CC: #10
Asahino Country Club
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiga GC: #4
Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Fist: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Sasayuri: #3
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Comwood GC
Comwood Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Century Shiga GC: #11
Century Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daikoka CC Kamura: Clubhouse
Daikoka Country Club Kamura Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
