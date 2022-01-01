Gamo Golf Club - Suzuka/Hira Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6954 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/R
|72
|6954 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6812 yards
|72.5
|Regular/R
|72
|6471 yards
|70.9
|119
|Regular/B
|72
|6324 yards
|70.1
|Front/R
|72
|5884 yards
|68.3
|Front/B
|72
|5748 yards
|67.7
|Ladies/R
|72
|5208 yards
|70.2
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|5075 yards
|69.4
Scorecard for Suzuka/Hira
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|501
|155
|455
|427
|192
|420
|426
|408
|507
|3491
|545
|379
|159
|379
|379
|573
|463
|199
|387
|3463
|6954
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|481
|135
|415
|410
|175
|401
|400
|378
|488
|3283
|521
|351
|138
|332
|348
|521
|430
|182
|365
|3188
|6471
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|410
|113
|322
|319
|153
|305
|306
|298
|394
|2620
|431
|287
|138
|274
|273
|424
|338
|140
|283
|2588
|5208
|Handicap
|6
|10
|2
|12
|8
|4
|14
|16
|18
|3
|7
|9
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
