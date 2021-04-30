Asahino Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6980 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6980 yards
|Regular
|72
|6460 yards
|Front
|72
|6000 yards
|Gold
|72
|5700 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5040 yards
Scorecard for Asahino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|550
|420
|180
|390
|400
|530
|440
|210
|370
|3490
|430
|440
|180
|560
|410
|500
|380
|170
|420
|3490
|6980
|White M: 70.7/121
|520
|390
|160
|350
|360
|500
|410
|190
|350
|3230
|400
|410
|150
|540
|370
|480
|350
|140
|390
|3230
|6460
|Yellow M: 70.0/120
|490
|360
|130
|320
|340
|480
|390
|160
|330
|3000
|370
|380
|120
|510
|340
|470
|330
|120
|360
|3000
|6000
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|490
|360
|130
|320
|340
|420
|360
|160
|330
|2910
|290
|320
|120
|440
|340
|470
|330
|120
|360
|2790
|5700
|Red W: 67.1/113
|420
|240
|130
|320
|340
|420
|280
|125
|265
|2540
|290
|320
|120
|440
|260
|370
|260
|120
|320
|2500
|5040
|Handicap
|11
|7
|17
|3
|5
|15
|1
|13
|9
|12
|8
|16
|2
|6
|14
|10
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout