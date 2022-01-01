Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Ibuki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6717 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6717 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6321 yards
White 72 5886 yards
Red 72 4802 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiei - Ibuki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 528 440 176 425 476 163 441 346 467 3462 559 242 349 346 345 145 385 474 410 3255 6717
Blue M: 70.7/121 500 419 158 409 459 153 417 322 439 3276 528 205 324 330 314 137 365 454 378 3035 6311
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 470 389 139 377 443 140 347 302 415 3022 508 177 310 300 297 127 342 433 361 2855 5877
Red W: 67.1/113 394 324 126 320 394 131 283 286 365 2623 425 152 296 284 255 112 290 373 299 2486 5109
Handicap 5 11 13 1 15 7 17 9 3 2 10 8 4 12 14 6 16 18
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Meishin Yokaichi CC - Hiei: #4
Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Suzuka Course
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Meishin Yokaichi CC - Suzuka: #9
Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Asahino CC: #10
Asahino Country Club
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Hino GC
Hino Golf Club - King Course
Hino, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Meishin Ryuou Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hino GC
Hino Golf Club - Queen Course
Hino, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gamo GC - Suzuka: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gamo GC - Hira: #5
Gamo Golf Club - Suzuka/Hira Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gamo GC - Ibuki: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Course Layout
