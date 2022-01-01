Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Ibuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6717 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6717 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6321 yards
|White
|72
|5886 yards
|Red
|72
|4802 yards
Scorecard for Hiei - Ibuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|528
|440
|176
|425
|476
|163
|441
|346
|467
|3462
|559
|242
|349
|346
|345
|145
|385
|474
|410
|3255
|6717
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|500
|419
|158
|409
|459
|153
|417
|322
|439
|3276
|528
|205
|324
|330
|314
|137
|365
|454
|378
|3035
|6311
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|470
|389
|139
|377
|443
|140
|347
|302
|415
|3022
|508
|177
|310
|300
|297
|127
|342
|433
|361
|2855
|5877
|Red W: 67.1/113
|394
|324
|126
|320
|394
|131
|283
|286
|365
|2623
|425
|152
|296
|284
|255
|112
|290
|373
|299
|2486
|5109
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|17
|9
|3
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout