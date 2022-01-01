Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Hiei/Suzuka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6842 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6842 yards
|Blue
|72
|6449 yards
|White
|72
|5988 yards
|Red
|72
|4892 yards
Scorecard for Hiei - Suzuka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|528
|440
|176
|425
|476
|163
|441
|346
|467
|3462
|429
|516
|563
|196
|370
|183
|334
|396
|387
|3374
|6836
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|500
|419
|158
|409
|459
|153
|417
|322
|439
|3276
|379
|496
|538
|159
|358
|161
|314
|369
|354
|3128
|6404
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|470
|389
|139
|377
|443
|140
|347
|302
|415
|3022
|361
|479
|506
|142
|346
|150
|296
|359
|337
|2976
|5998
|Red W: 67.1/113
|394
|324
|126
|320
|394
|131
|283
|286
|365
|2623
|333
|406
|487
|124
|290
|140
|279
|311
|291
|2661
|5284
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|17
|9
|3
|2
|10
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout