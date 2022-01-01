Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6635 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6635 yards
|Blue
|72
|6198 yards
|White
|72
|5812 yards
|Red
|72
|4776 yards
Scorecard for Ibuki - Suzuka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|559
|242
|349
|346
|345
|145
|385
|474
|410
|3255
|429
|516
|563
|196
|370
|183
|334
|396
|387
|3374
|6629
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|528
|205
|324
|330
|314
|137
|365
|454
|378
|3035
|379
|496
|538
|159
|358
|161
|314
|369
|354
|3128
|6163
|White M: 68.5/114 W: 70.2/119
|508
|177
|310
|300
|297
|127
|342
|433
|361
|2855
|361
|479
|506
|142
|346
|150
|296
|359
|337
|2976
|5831
|Red W: 67.1/113
|425
|152
|296
|284
|255
|112
|290
|373
|299
|2486
|333
|406
|487
|124
|290
|140
|279
|311
|291
|2661
|5147
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|11
|5
|13
|7
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
