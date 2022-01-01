Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Meishin Yokaichi Country Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6635 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6635 yards
Blue 72 6198 yards
White 72 5812 yards
Red 72 4776 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ibuki - Suzuka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 559 242 349 346 345 145 385 474 410 3255 429 516 563 196 370 183 334 396 387 3374 6629
Blue M: 69.2/117 528 205 324 330 314 137 365 454 378 3035 379 496 538 159 358 161 314 369 354 3128 6163
White M: 68.5/114 W: 70.2/119 508 177 310 300 297 127 342 433 361 2855 361 479 506 142 346 150 296 359 337 2976 5831
Red W: 67.1/113 425 152 296 284 255 112 290 373 299 2486 333 406 487 124 290 140 279 311 291 2661 5147
Handicap 2 10 8 4 12 14 6 16 18 11 5 13 7 1 15 9 3 17
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

