Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6922 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/R 72 6922 yards 73.0 123
Back/B 72 6799 yards 72.5
Regular/R 72 6425 yards 70.7 119
Regular/B 72 6294 yards 70.1
Front/R 72 5908 yards 68.4
Front/B 72 5779 yards 67.8
Ladies/R 72 5212 yards 69.8 113
Ladies/B 72 5083 yards 69.1
Scorecard for Hira/Ibuki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 545 379 159 379 379 573 463 199 387 3463 421 376 191 403 544 347 171 426 580 3459 6922
Regular M: 72.4/119 521 351 138 332 348 521 430 182 365 3188 388 355 173 378 525 318 151 404 545 3237 6425
Ladies W: 67.1/113 431 287 138 274 273 424 338 140 283 2588 308 264 151 314 459 268 151 293 416 2624 5212
Handicap 3 7 9 5 11 13 1 15 17 10 2 12 6 14 16 8 4 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

