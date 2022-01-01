Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6922 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/R
|72
|6922 yards
|73.0
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6799 yards
|72.5
|Regular/R
|72
|6425 yards
|70.7
|119
|Regular/B
|72
|6294 yards
|70.1
|Front/R
|72
|5908 yards
|68.4
|Front/B
|72
|5779 yards
|67.8
|Ladies/R
|72
|5212 yards
|69.8
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|5083 yards
|69.1
Scorecard for Hira/Ibuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|545
|379
|159
|379
|379
|573
|463
|199
|387
|3463
|421
|376
|191
|403
|544
|347
|171
|426
|580
|3459
|6922
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|521
|351
|138
|332
|348
|521
|430
|182
|365
|3188
|388
|355
|173
|378
|525
|318
|151
|404
|545
|3237
|6425
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|431
|287
|138
|274
|273
|424
|338
|140
|283
|2588
|308
|264
|151
|314
|459
|268
|151
|293
|416
|2624
|5212
|Handicap
|3
|7
|9
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|17
|10
|2
|12
|6
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
