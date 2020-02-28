Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Hertfordshire

Broxbourne Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 957 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2007
Architect Bruce Weller (2007)

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

FootGolf, Minigolf

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
The Hertfordshire GC: #15
The Hertfordshire Golf Club
Broxbourne, Broxbourne
Semi-Private
4.1785714286
9
Write Review
Cheshunt Park: 2nd green
View Tee Times
Cheshunt Park Golf Centre
Cheshunt, Broxbourne
Public
4.0153235294
64
Write Review
Brickendon Grange GC
Brickendon Grange Golf Club
Brickendon, Brickendon Liberty
Private
4.6020285714
9
Write Review
Nazeing GC: #10
View Tee Times
Nazeing Golf Club
Nazeing, Epping Forest
Semi-Private
4.1349470588
55
Write Review
Briggens House Hotel & Golf Club
Stanstead Abbotts, East Hertfordshire
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chadwell Springs Family Golf Centre
Chadwell Springs Golf Course
Ware, East Hertfordshire
Public
5.0
1
Write Review
Chadwell Springs Golf Centre - Pitch & Putt
Ware, East Hertfordshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Whitewebbs GC
View Tee Times
Whitewebbs Golf Club
Clay Hill, Enfield
Public
3.654
37
Write Review
Crews Hill Golf Club
View Tee Times
Crews Hill Golf Club
Crews Hill, Enfield
Semi-Private
4.0798352941
40
Write Review
Essendon CC - Old: #18
Essendon Country Club - Old Course
Essendon, Welwyn Hatfield
Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Canons Brook GC: #2
View Tee Times
Canons Brook Golf Club
Harlow, Harlow
Semi-Private
4.3891058824
32
Write Review
Essendon CC
Essendon Country Club - New Course
Essendon, Welwyn Hatfield
Private
4.2941176471
4
Write Review

