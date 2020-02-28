Broxbourne Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|957 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Architect Bruce Weller (2007)
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available SportsFootGolf, Minigolf
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout