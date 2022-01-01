Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Shirosato Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 125
Rating 72.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7004 yards 72.8 125
Back 72 6719 yards 71.7 123
Regular 72 6135 yards 68.9 117
Ladies 72 5247 yards 64.9 109
Scorecard for Shirosato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 341 414 463 625 408 220 496 201 320 3488 547 402 183 358 380 405 412 263 566 3516 7004
Blue M: 73.1/123 341 398 427 609 408 220 496 201 320 3420 519 387 150 310 380 361 412 230 550 3299 6719
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 312 385 405 554 376 148 439 160 290 3069 490 374 140 300 346 329 391 173 523 3066 6135
Red W: 67.1/113 275 315 325 476 308 125 412 128 234 2598 434 339 113 264 319 270 329 126 455 2649 5247
Handicap 17 7 1 3 9 11 15 5 13 8 4 16 18 14 12 10 2 6
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

