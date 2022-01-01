Shirosato Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 125
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7004 yards
|72.8
|125
|Back
|72
|6719 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular
|72
|6135 yards
|68.9
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5247 yards
|64.9
|109
Scorecard for Shirosato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|341
|414
|463
|625
|408
|220
|496
|201
|320
|3488
|547
|402
|183
|358
|380
|405
|412
|263
|566
|3516
|7004
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|341
|398
|427
|609
|408
|220
|496
|201
|320
|3420
|519
|387
|150
|310
|380
|361
|412
|230
|550
|3299
|6719
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|312
|385
|405
|554
|376
|148
|439
|160
|290
|3069
|490
|374
|140
|300
|346
|329
|391
|173
|523
|3066
|6135
|Red W: 67.1/113
|275
|315
|325
|476
|308
|125
|412
|128
|234
|2598
|434
|339
|113
|264
|319
|270
|329
|126
|455
|2649
|5247
|Handicap
|17
|7
|1
|3
|9
|11
|15
|5
|13
|8
|4
|16
|18
|14
|12
|10
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout