J Classic Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7221 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7221 yards
|BT
|72
|6806 yards
|RT
|72
|6427 yards
|FT
|72
|6042 yards
|LT
|72
|5510 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Pennlinks Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Jcb, AMEX, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
