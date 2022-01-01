Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6614 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6614 yards
RT 72 6293 yards
LT 72 4848 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takagawa Nishitokushima Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 533 403 437 180 422 343 412 190 548 3468 366 527 346 160 405 397 202 584 356 3343 6811
Regular M: 70.7/121 510 388 390 169 411 335 390 175 525 3293 336 519 312 148 377 383 185 569 329 3158 6451
Ladies W: 70.2/119 480 345 364 150 392 283 341 110 465 2930 313 470 290 125 355 358 138 455 278 2782 5712
Handicap 4 12 6 14 10 16 2 18 8 15 1 11 17 9 5 7 3 13
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, TS3, Rakuten, AMEX, Aeon

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

