Takagawa Nishitokushima Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6614 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6614 yards
|RT
|72
|6293 yards
|LT
|72
|4848 yards
Scorecard for Takagawa Nishitokushima Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|533
|403
|437
|180
|422
|343
|412
|190
|548
|3468
|366
|527
|346
|160
|405
|397
|202
|584
|356
|3343
|6811
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|510
|388
|390
|169
|411
|335
|390
|175
|525
|3293
|336
|519
|312
|148
|377
|383
|185
|569
|329
|3158
|6451
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|480
|345
|364
|150
|392
|283
|341
|110
|465
|2930
|313
|470
|290
|125
|355
|358
|138
|455
|278
|2782
|5712
|Handicap
|4
|12
|6
|14
|10
|16
|2
|18
|8
|15
|1
|11
|17
|9
|5
|7
|3
|13
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, TS3, Rakuten, AMEX, Aeon
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
