Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Greater London

Alexandra Palace Pitch & Putt

About

Holes 10
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Alexandra Palace Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 96 88 66 57 61 88 67 44 65 632 84 96 88 66 57 61 88 67 44 651 1283
Ladies W: 53.4/89 96 88 66 57 61 88 67 44 65 632 84 96 88 66 57 61 88 67 44 651 1283
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Spring/Summer

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Cafe, Restaurant

Reviews

