Alexandra Palace Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 10
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Alexandra Palace Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|96
|88
|66
|57
|61
|88
|67
|44
|65
|632
|84
|96
|88
|66
|57
|61
|88
|67
|44
|651
|1283
|Ladies W: 53.4/89
|96
|88
|66
|57
|61
|88
|67
|44
|65
|632
|84
|96
|88
|66
|57
|61
|88
|67
|44
|651
|1283
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Spring/Summer
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Cafe, Restaurant
Course Layout