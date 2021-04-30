Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6361 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6361 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6032 yards 70.0 120
Yellow 72 5682 yards 69.2 117
Yellow (W) 72 5682 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5321 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 500 391 141 511 178 532 197 336 413 3199 494 201 367 396 126 373 500 177 528 3162 6361
White M: 70.0/120 485 373 128 498 169 518 181 318 396 3066 474 153 335 376 116 360 479 160 513 2966 6032
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 460 360 120 463 153 498 162 298 379 2893 444 140 315 341 106 340 463 147 493 2789 5682
Red W: 67.1/113 416 333 120 463 153 434 119 298 329 2665 444 124 315 341 106 311 425 130 460 2656 5321
Handicap 9 3 7 11 13 15 5 17 1 10 4 12 8 14 6 16 18 2
Par 5 4 3 5 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

