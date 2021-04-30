Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6361 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6361 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6032 yards
|70.0
|120
|Yellow
|72
|5682 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5682 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5321 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|500
|391
|141
|511
|178
|532
|197
|336
|413
|3199
|494
|201
|367
|396
|126
|373
|500
|177
|528
|3162
|6361
|White M: 70.0/120
|485
|373
|128
|498
|169
|518
|181
|318
|396
|3066
|474
|153
|335
|376
|116
|360
|479
|160
|513
|2966
|6032
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|460
|360
|120
|463
|153
|498
|162
|298
|379
|2893
|444
|140
|315
|341
|106
|340
|463
|147
|493
|2789
|5682
|Red W: 67.1/113
|416
|333
|120
|463
|153
|434
|119
|298
|329
|2665
|444
|124
|315
|341
|106
|311
|425
|130
|460
|2656
|5321
|Handicap
|9
|3
|7
|11
|13
|15
|5
|17
|1
|10
|4
|12
|8
|14
|6
|16
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
