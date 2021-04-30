Fuki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6666 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent/Back
|72
|6666 yards
|Bermuda/Back
|72
|6123 yards
|Bent/Regular
|72
|6017 yards
|70.7
|121
|Bermuda/Regular
|72
|5474 yards
|Bent/Ladies
|72
|5332 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Fuki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|373
|414
|154
|379
|553
|389
|201
|400
|521
|3384
|362
|430
|316
|139
|522
|436
|350
|562
|216
|3333
|6717
|White M: 70.7/121
|339
|381
|135
|343
|480
|299
|171
|371
|477
|2996
|327
|388
|285
|127
|481
|398
|312
|506
|197
|3021
|6017
|Red W: 67.1/113
|293
|334
|107
|312
|439
|273
|135
|331
|432
|2656
|296
|346
|258
|111
|446
|357
|287
|430
|145
|2676
|5332
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout