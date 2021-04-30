Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Fuki Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6666 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent/Back 72 6666 yards
Bermuda/Back 72 6123 yards
Bent/Regular 72 6017 yards 70.7 121
Bermuda/Regular 72 5474 yards
Bent/Ladies 72 5332 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fuki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 373 414 154 379 553 389 201 400 521 3384 362 430 316 139 522 436 350 562 216 3333 6717
White M: 70.7/121 339 381 135 343 480 299 171 371 477 2996 327 388 285 127 481 398 312 506 197 3021 6017
Red W: 67.1/113 293 334 107 312 439 273 135 331 432 2656 296 346 258 111 446 357 287 430 145 2676 5332
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 5 11 10 4 16 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

