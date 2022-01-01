Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - East/Middle Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6974 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 6974 yards 73.1 133
Champion/L 72 6734 yards 72.1 130
Back/A 72 6612 yards 71.5 130
Back/L 72 6372 yards 70.4 126
Regular/A 72 6315 yards 70.2 127
Regular/L 72 6075 yards 69.1 123
Front/A 72 5838 yards 68.0 123
Front/L 72 5598 yards 67.0 119
Women/A 72 5596 yards 66.9 121
Women/L 72 5356 yards 65.9 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East - Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.0/133 425 158 367 384 481 562 434 203 368 3382 403 184 393 168 568 327 491 575 428 3537 6919
Blue M: 71.6/129 399 143 334 372 462 542 414 192 352 3210 389 168 373 155 546 327 449 565 387 3359 6569
Gold M: 70.2/127 377 143 334 356 462 514 388 173 352 3099 375 155 352 145 504 313 427 547 368 3186 6285
White M: 67.8/124 W: 70.5/128 351 132 315 298 424 497 367 148 327 2859 364 143 325 134 504 313 396 405 368 2952 5811
Red M: 66.8/121 W: 69.3/125 351 132 315 298 412 462 367 128 313 2778 364 143 325 134 442 299 366 405 340 2818 5596
Handicap 5 17 9 1 15 7 3 13 11 6 18 10 14 2 16 4 8 12
Par 4 3 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Heritage GC
Heritage Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - West/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuki GC: #7
Fuki Golf Club
Yoshimi, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hatoyama CC: #12
Hatoyama Country Club
Hatoyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me