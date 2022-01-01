Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6974 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|6974 yards
|73.1
|133
|Champion/L
|72
|6734 yards
|72.1
|130
|Back/A
|72
|6612 yards
|71.5
|130
|Back/L
|72
|6372 yards
|70.4
|126
|Regular/A
|72
|6315 yards
|70.2
|127
|Regular/L
|72
|6075 yards
|69.1
|123
|Front/A
|72
|5838 yards
|68.0
|123
|Front/L
|72
|5598 yards
|67.0
|119
|Women/A
|72
|5596 yards
|66.9
|121
|Women/L
|72
|5356 yards
|65.9
|117
Scorecard for East - Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.0/133
|425
|158
|367
|384
|481
|562
|434
|203
|368
|3382
|403
|184
|393
|168
|568
|327
|491
|575
|428
|3537
|6919
|Blue M: 71.6/129
|399
|143
|334
|372
|462
|542
|414
|192
|352
|3210
|389
|168
|373
|155
|546
|327
|449
|565
|387
|3359
|6569
|Gold M: 70.2/127
|377
|143
|334
|356
|462
|514
|388
|173
|352
|3099
|375
|155
|352
|145
|504
|313
|427
|547
|368
|3186
|6285
|White M: 67.8/124 W: 70.5/128
|351
|132
|315
|298
|424
|497
|367
|148
|327
|2859
|364
|143
|325
|134
|504
|313
|396
|405
|368
|2952
|5811
|Red M: 66.8/121 W: 69.3/125
|351
|132
|315
|298
|412
|462
|367
|128
|313
|2778
|364
|143
|325
|134
|442
|299
|366
|405
|340
|2818
|5596
|Handicap
|5
|17
|9
|1
|15
|7
|3
|13
|11
|6
|18
|10
|14
|2
|16
|4
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Course Layout