About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 18
Length 448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 18 448 yards
White 18 422 yards
Red 18 391 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Konosu Jumbo Golf Center
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 52.1/87 58 66 79 106 80 59 58 66 79 651 1344
White M: 51.3/86 52 66 74 101 75 54 52 66 74 614 1266
Red W: 53.3/89 48 61 69 96 70 47 48 61 69 569 1173
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Konosu Jumbo Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

