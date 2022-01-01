Konosu Jumbo Golf Center
About
Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 18
Length 448 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|18
|448 yards
|White
|18
|422 yards
|Red
|18
|391 yards
Scorecard for Konosu Jumbo Golf Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 52.1/87
|58
|66
|79
|106
|80
|59
|58
|66
|79
|651
|1344
|White M: 51.3/86
|52
|66
|74
|101
|75
|54
|52
|66
|74
|614
|1266
|Red W: 53.3/89
|48
|61
|69
|96
|70
|47
|48
|61
|69
|569
|1173
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Konosu Jumbo Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
