Cedar Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6686 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Also known as Shida Hills Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6686 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Korai
|72
|6274 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6147 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6147 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5742 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5186 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|4775 yards
Scorecard for Cedar Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|490
|410
|190
|387
|407
|428
|353
|185
|594
|3444
|368
|523
|202
|277
|375
|423
|491
|153
|430
|3242
|6686
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|458
|373
|177
|365
|381
|333
|321
|166
|550
|3124
|342
|499
|176
|264
|344
|393
|474
|132
|399
|3023
|6147
|Red W: 67.1/113
|397
|324
|168
|303
|317
|308
|263
|125
|433
|2638
|287
|423
|131
|254
|292
|308
|413
|98
|342
|2548
|5186
|Handicap
|15
|5
|13
|11
|1
|7
|9
|17
|3
|10
|4
|14
|16
|8
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout