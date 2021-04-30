Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Cedar Hills Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6686 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Also known as Shida Hills Country Club.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6686 yards 73.1 123
Back/Korai 72 6274 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6147 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6147 yards 71.7 123
Regular/Korai 72 5742 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5186 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Korai 72 4775 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cedar Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 490 410 190 387 407 428 353 185 594 3444 368 523 202 277 375 423 491 153 430 3242 6686
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 458 373 177 365 381 333 321 166 550 3124 342 499 176 264 344 393 474 132 399 3023 6147
Red W: 67.1/113 397 324 168 303 317 308 263 125 433 2638 287 423 131 254 292 308 413 98 342 2548 5186
Handicap 15 5 13 11 1 7 9 17 3 10 4 14 16 8 2 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1994)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

