Ibuka Forest Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6445 yards
|Back/KG
|72
|6182 yards
|Regular/BG
|72
|6042 yards
|Regular/KG
|72
|5793 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|5669 yards
|Front/KG
|72
|5414 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5255 yards
|Ladies/KG
|72
|4994 yards
Scorecard for Shogenji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|521
|337
|409
|305
|522
|171
|384
|182
|441
|3272
|314
|167
|379
|414
|296
|208
|529
|334
|503
|3144
|6416
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|507
|322
|395
|291
|492
|156
|351
|164
|397
|3075
|300
|153
|350
|403
|285
|136
|504
|324
|485
|2940
|6015
|Front M: 69.2/117
|496
|300
|381
|278
|467
|145
|318
|148
|364
|2897
|290
|139
|328
|392
|273
|121
|482
|314
|464
|2803
|5700
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|451
|300
|297
|278
|467
|145
|269
|148
|323
|2678
|290
|139
|328
|334
|273
|121
|392
|314
|402
|2593
|5271
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|17
|1
|11
|7
|13
|5
|18
|16
|6
|2
|14
|4
|10
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, VISA, Diners, Master, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout