Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Ibuka Forest Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG 72 6445 yards
Back/KG 72 6182 yards
Regular/BG 72 6042 yards
Regular/KG 72 5793 yards
Front/BG 72 5669 yards
Front/KG 72 5414 yards
Ladies/BG 72 5255 yards
Ladies/KG 72 4994 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shogenji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 521 337 409 305 522 171 384 182 441 3272 314 167 379 414 296 208 529 334 503 3144 6416
Regular M: 70.0/119 507 322 395 291 492 156 351 164 397 3075 300 153 350 403 285 136 504 324 485 2940 6015
Front M: 69.2/117 496 300 381 278 467 145 318 148 364 2897 290 139 328 392 273 121 482 314 464 2803 5700
Ladies W: 67.1/113 451 300 297 278 467 145 269 148 323 2678 290 139 328 334 273 121 392 314 402 2593 5271
Handicap 9 15 3 17 1 11 7 13 5 18 16 6 2 14 4 10 8 12
Par 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, VISA, Diners, Master, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Gifu St. Field CC: #18
Gifu St. Field Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hosenbo GC: #4
Hosenbo Golf Club
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Crescent Valley CC Minokamo: #17
Crescent Valley Country Club Minokamo
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Kashio
Akechi Golf Club - Kashio Course
Kawabe, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cedar Hills CC: #2
Cedar Hills Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Shinsaiji
Akechi Golf Club - Shinsaiji Course
Minokamo, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minoseki CC: Clubhouse, #18
Minoseki Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakura CC: #14
Sakura Country Club
Yaotsu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill Seki GC: #7
Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Inaguchi GC: #7
Gifu Inaguchi Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Mino GC
Gifu Mino Golf Club
Mino, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Classic GC
Sun Classic Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me