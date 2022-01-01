Kuju Kogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7175 yards
|Regular
|72
|6545 yards
|Front
|72
|6098 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5379 yards
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|575
|382
|183
|390
|438
|383
|185
|388
|555
|3479
|622
|445
|185
|400
|397
|412
|205
|405
|565
|3636
|7115
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|515
|361
|161
|373
|415
|365
|163
|377
|525
|3255
|578
|420
|175
|380
|375
|393
|184
|385
|540
|3430
|6685
|Front M: 70.7/121
|492
|337
|133
|351
|390
|346
|144
|355
|501
|3049
|532
|405
|163
|367
|353
|356
|160
|356
|513
|3205
|6254
|Ladies W: 69.2/117
|478
|315
|118
|333
|363
|325
|120
|333
|400
|2785
|475
|380
|150
|350
|336
|295
|140
|328
|480
|2934
|5719
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout