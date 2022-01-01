Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Kuju Kogen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 575 382 183 390 438 383 185 388 555 3479 622 445 185 400 397 412 205 405 565 3636 7115
Regular M: 73.1/123 515 361 161 373 415 365 163 377 525 3255 578 420 175 380 375 393 184 385 540 3430 6685
Front M: 70.7/121 492 337 133 351 390 346 144 355 501 3049 532 405 163 367 353 356 160 356 513 3205 6254
Ladies W: 69.2/117 478 315 118 333 363 325 120 333 400 2785 475 380 150 350 336 295 140 328 480 2934 5719
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

