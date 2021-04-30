Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6579 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6579 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6159 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6159 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5454 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kenroku - Tomuro
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|535
|197
|416
|576
|378
|195
|368
|418
|398
|3481
|332
|367
|182
|509
|149
|301
|369
|365
|524
|3098
|6579
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|513
|179
|406
|540
|367
|143
|324
|387
|374
|3233
|317
|352
|150
|480
|135
|290
|352
|345
|505
|2926
|6159
|Red W: 70.2/119
|483
|130
|380
|527
|251
|127
|285
|371
|259
|2813
|298
|305
|149
|461
|125
|251
|292
|321
|439
|2641
|5454
|Handicap
|7
|5
|1
|3
|11
|13
|9
|15
|17
|10
|2
|6
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities
