Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6528 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6528 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6011 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5309 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Tomuro - Yuwaki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|332
|367
|182
|509
|149
|301
|369
|365
|524
|3098
|394
|208
|410
|542
|375
|383
|369
|210
|539
|3430
|6528
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|317
|352
|150
|480
|135
|290
|352
|345
|505
|2926
|352
|132
|365
|501
|350
|363
|327
|170
|525
|3085
|6011
|Red W: 66.1/111
|298
|305
|149
|461
|125
|251
|292
|321
|439
|2641
|296
|122
|323
|455
|291
|296
|294
|159
|432
|2668
|5309
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|5
|15
|1
|17
|3
|9
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1975
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
