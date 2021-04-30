Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Yuwaki

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6911 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6911 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6318 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6318 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5481 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kenroku - Yuwaki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 535 197 416 576 378 195 368 418 398 3481 394 208 410 542 375 383 369 210 539 3430 6911
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 513 179 406 540 367 143 324 387 374 3233 352 132 365 501 350 363 327 170 525 3085 6318
Red W: 67.1/113 483 130 380 527 251 127 285 371 259 2813 296 122 323 455 291 296 294 159 432 2668 5481
Handicap 7 5 1 3 11 13 9 15 17 2 10 12 14 16 18 4 8 6
Par 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katayamazu GC - Kaga GC
Katayamazu Golf Club - Kaga Golf Course
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me