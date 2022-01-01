Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Hakusan Country Club - Sensui Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7021 yards 72.7
Regular 72 6483 yards 70.6
Front 72 6083 yards 68.6
Ladies 72 5530 yards 70.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sensui Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 408 201 602 418 164 403 388 549 399 3532 401 188 367 403 519 215 421 414 561 3489 7021
Blue M: 70.7/121 387 170 517 399 146 382 370 517 377 3265 363 165 346 342 494 183 392 394 539 3218 6483
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 360 136 503 376 124 358 340 517 356 3070 343 137 327 325 478 149 368 371 515 3013 6083
Red W: 70.2/119 336 122 464 364 124 299 305 456 333 2803 325 123 299 280 431 114 331 354 470 2727 5530
Handicap 11 9 3 1 17 5 7 15 13 14 16 12 18 10 4 2 6 8
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, MUFG, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

