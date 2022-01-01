Hakusan Country Club - Sensui Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7021 yards
|72.7
|Regular
|72
|6483 yards
|70.6
|Front
|72
|6083 yards
|68.6
|Ladies
|72
|5530 yards
|70.5
Scorecard for Sensui Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|408
|201
|602
|418
|164
|403
|388
|549
|399
|3532
|401
|188
|367
|403
|519
|215
|421
|414
|561
|3489
|7021
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|387
|170
|517
|399
|146
|382
|370
|517
|377
|3265
|363
|165
|346
|342
|494
|183
|392
|394
|539
|3218
|6483
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|360
|136
|503
|376
|124
|358
|340
|517
|356
|3070
|343
|137
|327
|325
|478
|149
|368
|371
|515
|3013
|6083
|Red W: 70.2/119
|336
|122
|464
|364
|124
|299
|305
|456
|333
|2803
|325
|123
|299
|280
|431
|114
|331
|354
|470
|2727
|5530
|Handicap
|11
|9
|3
|1
|17
|5
|7
|15
|13
|14
|16
|12
|18
|10
|4
|2
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, MUFG, UC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
