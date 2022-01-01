Senbadaira Golf Club - Hakusan/Tateyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6576 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6576 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6190 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5857 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green
|72
|5487 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold
|72
|5246 yards
|65.0
|109
|Women (W)
|72
|4914 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Hakusan - Tateyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|385
|386
|155
|341
|487
|391
|180
|538
|390
|3253
|538
|190
|392
|553
|367
|399
|155
|384
|345
|3323
|6576
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|379
|376
|137
|329
|470
|381
|166
|522
|380
|3140
|523
|167
|382
|496
|342
|382
|147
|286
|325
|3050
|6190
|Front M: 69.2/117
|354
|358
|137
|316
|448
|355
|145
|496
|348
|2957
|497
|144
|358
|480
|324
|369
|139
|264
|325
|2900
|5857
|Green M: 66.1/111
|343
|324
|118
|301
|448
|312
|145
|481
|332
|2804
|497
|114
|334
|416
|309
|281
|139
|300
|293
|2683
|5487
|Gold M: 65.0/109
|343
|324
|118
|301
|423
|312
|145
|413
|317
|2696
|477
|144
|298
|368
|285
|281
|139
|265
|293
|2550
|5246
|Women W: 66.9/109
|327
|298
|118
|231
|423
|284
|145
|413
|317
|2556
|407
|144
|298
|368
|277
|273
|139
|229
|223
|2358
|4914
|Handicap
|13
|15
|17
|1
|7
|5
|9
|11
|3
|18
|10
|6
|8
|16
|4
|14
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Penncross Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 7/12, 9/1 - 11/30
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / MASTER / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
