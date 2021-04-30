Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6534 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6534 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6068 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5142 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|456
|400
|140
|364
|376
|518
|171
|372
|441
|3238
|338
|164
|382
|585
|414
|378
|159
|362
|514
|3296
|6534
|White M: 70.7/121
|441
|371
|123
|352
|351
|495
|157
|352
|401
|3043
|324
|144
|357
|535
|368
|331
|137
|344
|485
|3025
|6068
|Red W: 67.1/113
|334
|318
|108
|303
|297
|406
|133
|317
|323
|2539
|274
|105
|315
|483
|321
|289
|120
|292
|404
|2603
|5142
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
