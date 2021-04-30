Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6534 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6534 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6068 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5142 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 456 400 140 364 376 518 171 372 441 3238 338 164 382 585 414 378 159 362 514 3296 6534
White M: 70.7/121 441 371 123 352 351 495 157 352 401 3043 324 144 357 535 368 331 137 344 485 3025 6068
Red W: 67.1/113 334 318 108 303 297 406 133 317 323 2539 274 105 315 483 321 289 120 292 404 2603 5142
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1973

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes

Nearby Courses
Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - Center/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakinokidai
Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Ichihara: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Ichihara Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
King Fields GC
King Fields Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC: Clubhouse
Yawata Country Club - Middle Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Avising Club Golf Society: #5
Avising Club Golf Society
Chonan, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Yawata CC
Yawata Country Club - West Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Tsubame Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ichihara GC: #15
Fuji Ichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Fuji Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review

