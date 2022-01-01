Chiba Shinnihon Golf Club - Sotobo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7037 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6583 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5438 yards
Scorecard for Outside
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|367
|203
|404
|578
|377
|555
|416
|195
|438
|3533
|427
|162
|503
|406
|356
|373
|616
|195
|466
|3504
|7037
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|345
|188
|373
|547
|358
|530
|399
|178
|416
|3334
|409
|145
|486
|373
|323
|354
|545
|173
|437
|3245
|6579
|Handicap
|17
|13
|11
|1
|15
|7
|5
|9
|3
|6
|18
|10
|12
|16
|14
|2
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
