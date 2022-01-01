Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Shinnihon Golf Club - Sotobo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7037 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6583 yards
Ladies 72 5438 yards
Scorecard for Outside
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 367 203 404 578 377 555 416 195 438 3533 427 162 503 406 356 373 616 195 466 3504 7037
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 345 188 373 547 358 530 399 178 416 3334 409 145 486 373 323 354 545 173 437 3245 6579
Handicap 17 13 11 1 15 7 5 9 3 6 18 10 12 16 14 2 8 4
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

